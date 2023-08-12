Toncoin (TON) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28.30 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.68 billion and $28.30 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00004653 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.29477137 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $25,812,724.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

