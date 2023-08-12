Toro (NASDAQ:TOROV) Stock Price Down 37.9%

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TOROV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 37.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 8,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Toro Trading Down 37.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Toro by 40.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.