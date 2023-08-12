Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 37,332 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 590,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,479,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,662. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average is $163.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

