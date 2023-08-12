Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 30,302 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 128.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,302 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.37. The company has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

