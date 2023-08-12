Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,690 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,524,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.