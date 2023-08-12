Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 129.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,430 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. 2,742,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

