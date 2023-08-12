Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $7.12 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 140,749 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.0 %

DIS traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $89.02. 21,998,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,669,986. The company has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.



