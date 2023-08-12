TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TA. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.06.

TA stock opened at C$13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.52 and a 1-year high of C$13.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

