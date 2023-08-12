TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $975.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $920.00 to $975.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $889.07.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TDG opened at $873.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $864.66 and a 200 day moving average of $789.17. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,636. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

