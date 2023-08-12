U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Insider Timothy A. Welsh Sells 13,816 Shares of Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

