UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

UMH Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 2,733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.2%.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 561,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,690. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,056 shares of company stock valued at $16,999 in the last three months. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 344.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

