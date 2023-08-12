UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 15th

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

UMH Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 2,733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.2%.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.94. 561,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,690. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.49. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $19.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 492 shares in the company, valued at $7,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,056 shares of company stock worth $16,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,383,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,054,000 after purchasing an additional 886,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UMH Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,614,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 85,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 95,711 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

