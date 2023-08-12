UniBot (UNIBOT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.16 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One UniBot token can now be purchased for $193.28 or 0.00657350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $193.28 million and $12.16 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniBot alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 117.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 192.34401284 USD and is up 8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $15,122,590.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniBot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniBot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.