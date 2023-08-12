Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,811,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.88. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

