Uniswap One Day Volume Tops $56.83 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.18 or 0.00021009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $56.83 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00283393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013498 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.17759968 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 772 active market(s) with $69,324,623.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

