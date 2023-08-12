Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 57,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $170,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $215,481.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $170,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

UNTY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

