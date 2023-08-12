Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Argus lowered Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE UTI opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $163.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $169,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 647,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth about $2,760,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 237,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 222,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 217,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

