Unizen (ZCX) Price Hits $0.0549

Unizen (ZCX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $32.40 million and $755,608.84 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

