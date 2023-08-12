UNUS SED LEO Hits 1-Day Volume of $760,935.90 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.69 billion and approximately $760,935.90 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00013498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00283393 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,640,236 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,640,753.9 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

