Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 186.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,334.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,997,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,946 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,796,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,184,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,212,000 after acquiring an additional 362,253 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 348,178 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 178,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,260. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3024 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.