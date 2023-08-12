Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OEZVY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Verbund from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of Verbund stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Verbund has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.

