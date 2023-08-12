Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $70.87 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,415.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00283684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00777048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00536183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00060247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00122658 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,797,594 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,797,607 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

