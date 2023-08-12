Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) & BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Critical Comparison

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veris Residential and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $355.02 million 4.80 -$52.07 million ($1.32) -14.01 BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veris Residential.

This table compares Veris Residential and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -37.28% -8.68% -3.02% BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Veris Residential and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 2 3 0 2.60 BSR Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 1 4.00

Veris Residential currently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.59%. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 23.93%. Given BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Summary

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust beats Veris Residential on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

