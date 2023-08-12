Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,271,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,277,432. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.