Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $383.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.33 and its 200-day moving average is $415.36.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.