Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 303,296 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $42.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

