Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $208.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $210.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.27 and a 200 day moving average of $176.54.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,090 shares of company stock worth $8,807,213 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

