Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.5 %

FTNT opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

