Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

CRM stock opened at $208.74 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

