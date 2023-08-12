Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 12,816 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.