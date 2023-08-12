Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

DSP stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $375.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Viant Technology by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.