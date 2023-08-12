VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $394.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.