VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $394.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.