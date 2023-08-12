Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Wajax Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of WJX stock traded up C$0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting C$28.25. 61,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,441. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$17.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

