Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Raised by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WM traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $160.94. 932,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.27. The company has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

