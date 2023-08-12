Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 694 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.12. 2,526,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,140. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

