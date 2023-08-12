Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

VONG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,839. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

