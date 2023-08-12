Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $683,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $4,686,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.4% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 73.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Home Depot stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

