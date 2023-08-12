Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 151 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

DUK traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 224.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.