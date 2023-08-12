Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 2,290 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,483. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

