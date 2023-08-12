Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 441 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after buying an additional 84,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $166.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average of $174.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

