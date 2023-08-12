Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,022.8% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 102,681 shares during the last quarter. Mangham Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after buying an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

