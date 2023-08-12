WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$170.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.72 million.

