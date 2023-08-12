WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Easwaran Sundaram Sells 1,052 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $155.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $112.08 and a one year high of $185.23.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.97%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on WESCO International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WESCO International by 35.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in WESCO International by 33.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

