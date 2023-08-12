West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Charles Witherspoon Sells 1,680 Shares of Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00.

Shares of WST stock opened at $394.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $408.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.02.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

