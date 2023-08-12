Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$1.15 by Analysts at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.
