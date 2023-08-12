Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Insider Alicia Hammersmith Sells 2,378 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $270,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,216.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

WAB opened at $114.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average is $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $119.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

