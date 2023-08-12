William Jacob Savage Sells 8,269 Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider William Jacob Savage sold 8,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $412,044.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at $382,295.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Jacob Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $219,112.32.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Up 1.7 %

IRON stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

