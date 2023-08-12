Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Amgen stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.51. 1,560,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,116. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

