Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,953. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.