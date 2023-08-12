Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $409.41. 2,918,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

